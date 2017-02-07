Crime scene evidence detailed by FBI

Local and federal investigations were conducted in the months that followed the 2015 deadly shooting of Guam police officer Bert Piolo. Week 2 in the murder trial against former officer Mark Torre, Jr. started with the FBI detailing their thorough handling of the evidence in the case.

Tuesday saw a gruesome morning inside the courtroom, with Raynold Alcantara with the Guam Police Department testifying, "It's the t-shirt with suspected blood that I was told it the victim was possibly wearing." Guam Police crime scene investigators detailing the evidence and unsealing the brown paper bags that had the blood-stained shirt officer Elbert Piolo was wearing the day he was shot.

GPD's senior fingerprint examiner, Officer Gil Mondia, said his involvement with the case was to process both Torre and Piolo's pickup trucks that contained blood and vomit samples. Mondia said he also responded to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where he collected gun residue from Piolo's palm during autopsy, as well as, the bullet that was removed from Piolo's body.

The jury also got a closer look at the a snapshot of Torre's gun taken from the crime scene.

Police Office John Tyquiengco said, "That's the firearm I removed from the dashboard." The image also shows a round investigators say was jammed inside the chamber.

Tyquiengco said in court he was the one who bagged the suspected murder weapon along with the gun magazine left inside Piolo's truck.

Officer Tyquiengco testified thorough checks were done before the evidence was handed over to the feds, including careful packaging of Torre's gun found on the dash, plus the shell casing found in the sunshade tucked away in the center console.

Three investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation also took the stand, with Joshua Friedman saying he tested dozens of fibers lifted for evidence including those found on the muzzle of Torre's gun and the fibers on Piolo's shirt. "Accordingly, because there were no differences between those five fibers and the fibers that were from the shirt of Officer Elbert Piolo, I can conclude that those fibers are consistent with originating from the shirt or from another textile material comprised of fibers that also exhibit the same microscopic characteristics," Friedman said.

Federal investigators also gave a brief on their examination of the DNA evidence, as Jeremy Fletcher noted, "I can say that Mr. Piolo is the source of that DNA recovered from that vomitous sample."

And none of which belonged to Torre.

But it was testimony given by the FBI's Brett Mills that was quite revealing, as he said, "This literally will create a pattern that was produced by one shot." Mills, who has worked on other high-profile cases like the mass shootings in Aurora, Colorado and on Fort Hood, Texas, says he used the same weapon and clothing Piolo had on to test just how far away the gun was to Piolo when it went off - a distance he confirms was at least three inches.

"I uses the exact same cartridges and conducted my test with the same type of ammunition," he explained, further confirming that this was a .40-caliber bullet.

Trial continues tomorrow in superior court.