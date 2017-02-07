GPD's Mark Charfauros loses rank for Agat incident

One of the force's most senior ranking officers has been demoted from colonel to major. The demotion follows an incident in Agat, involving alleged use of illegal fireworks.

Chief of Police Joseph Cruz has rendered his decision, announcing at a press conference, "Effective today, I have demoted Colonel Mark C. Charfauros from the rank of colonel to the rank of major." The demotion is a result of a probe into the senior ranking officer's actions at an incident on Christmas Eve of last year. Charfauros was captured on body camera footage yelling at junior officers who were responding to an Agat home for reported loud explosions, possibly fireworks.

"Be mindful that with this specific case, Mr. Charfauros has right to appeal under the Civil Service Commission rules and regulations, therefore, I will refrain from disclosing the findings of the investigation or the merits of the evidence," the chief added.

In a December 28 interview with Jess Lujan on Isla63-AM on KUAM Radio, Charfauros provided his side of the story - that the responding officers were conducting illegal searches of homes without probable cause. He also justified his yelling to Bell's Palsy, stating he had to raise his voice so the officers could understand him.

Charfauros said, "I corrected the officers by saying, 'Hey, move your vehicles off the roadway' and 'Why are you conducting searches without permission?' I did not tell them to stop. If you want to conduct house to house searches, then you would ask. You will respect the constitutional rights of every citizen in this neighborhood. I did not appreciate the officers treating the residents of Agat in such a manner like they were common criminals. If anything, that got me ticking."

Chief Cruz said, "We're taking a look into the officers who responded that evening. We're looking at the actions of all the officers who were on duty that night in question."

This isn't the only probe into Charfauros. Late last month, Lieutenant Jeff Limo from the Department of Corrections stated a second investigation was launched and Charfauros placed on additional administrative leave. Lt. Limo, in addition to Guam Customs and Quarantine's Lt. David Taitano and Guam Fire Department's Art Stanley, were tapped to conduct both investigations in order to maintain transparency and to deter any perception of impropriety.

No details were released into that investigation.

"At this point, his date of return to duty is on the 23rd of February," said the chief.

KUAM News files show Charfauros was promoted to colonel last October. Whether that position will be filled following his demotion to major has yet to be determined. Meanwhile, the two GPD officers known to wear personally owned body cameras on-duty have been banned from doing so until GPD can place policies on the technology.