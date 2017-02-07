Employees, board members support Santos' return to the Port Authority Board of Directors

It was Port Strong at the Guam Legislature this afternoon as employees and board members expressed their support for the appointment of Francisco Santos to return to the Port Authority Board of Directors. Santos has been with the port for over three decades, and has served as the chairman for the past few years.

Acting Harbor Master Christopher Roberto says he is amazed at Santos' many years of institutional knowledge. "He is direct, he speaks strongly to ensuring we keep to date with our fiscal responsibilities, he has strong compassion for the employees of the port, he is fair," Roberto said.

Santos was appointed by Governor Eddie Calvo to continue serving on the port board, however his nomination died in committee after the former port oversight chair, Senator Tom Ada, failed to act before the end of the term.

Santos shared, "I raised my children because of the port. Now I'm returning that blessing the port has given to me, and I want to pay back the port what the port has done for me, and I want to continue to offer my service not only to the port but the people of Guam."

Santos worked at the Port for 36 years along with 20 years of service in the US Navy.