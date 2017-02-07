Fernandez could be asked to return to DOE

The long-winded superintendent saga may finally be coming to an end, as Guam Education Board chairman Peter Alecxis Ada announced that Jon Fernandez may be asked to return as the head of the Department of Education after nearly seven months on administrative leave.

Ada made a shocking announcement Tuesday afternoon, saying, "If everything goes well and there are no stumbling blocks, we hope to be able to convey a message to Mr. Fernandez and ask him if he would be interested in returning back to the Department of Education." Fernandez has been on administrative leave for nearly seven months after a student accused him of sexual harassment last May. The former board also terminated his employment contract in October, leading him to file a $7 million lawsuit against the board and six members, as well as a blackmail complaint against his accusers.

Ada made the announcement after a meeting with the Attorney General's Office, which represents the board. The meeting revealed five areas Fernandez hopes to clarify. Ada said, "In my opinion, those were reasonable questions - I cannot discuss in detail what those five are because I need to discuss them with my board members first."

While he couldn't speak for other members, Ada said personally, he supports reinstating Fernandez, and he thinks the board will agree. "I look at it as a win-win situation, but we still need to talk to Mr. Fernandez himself and we also need to talk to the board members and see how they feel."

He added that any possible reinstatement is unrelated to the lawsuit, which is in the hands of the attorneys. The decision will take into account previous investigation reports, leadership stability at DOE, as well as outcry from community- including Governor Eddie Calvo - who wrote to Ada in support of Fernandez's reinstatement.

The GEB is expected to make the final decision on whether or not Fernandez will return as the superintendent of the Guam department of education next Friday February 17 at 9am.

KUAM News contacted Fernandez, he declined to comment.