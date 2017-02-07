GPD announces Mark Charfauros demoted from colonel to major

Police Chief Joseph Cruz announced during a press conference this afternoon that Colonel Mark Charfauros was demoted to the rank of major as a result of a special investigation conducted into an incident that occurred in late December in Agat. Charfauros was taped on body cam footage by another police officer shouting and cursing at officers who were responding to a report of loud explosion-type noises.

Chief Cruz refrained from releasing specific details related to the findings of the investigation because of the possibility that Charfauros might file an appeal to the disciplinary action to the Civil Service Commission.

A separate investigation is ongoing into other improprieties that were brought to light during the initial investigation.