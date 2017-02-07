GPD announces Mark Charfauros demoted from colonel to major - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GPD announces Mark Charfauros demoted from colonel to major

Posted: Updated:

Police Chief Joseph Cruz announced during a press conference this afternoon that Colonel Mark Charfauros was demoted to the rank of major as a result of a special investigation conducted into an incident that occurred in late December in Agat.  Charfauros was taped on body cam footage by another police officer shouting and cursing at officers who were responding to a report of loud explosion-type noises.

Chief Cruz refrained from releasing specific details related to the findings of the investigation because of the possibility that Charfauros might file an appeal to the disciplinary action to the Civil Service Commission.

A separate investigation is ongoing into other improprieties that were brought to light during the initial investigation.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Utility agencies could use drones for system inspections

    Utility agencies could use drones for system inspections

    The Guam Power Authority and The Guam Waterworks Authority may be looking into the use of drones.

    More >>

    The Guam Power Authority and The Guam Waterworks Authority may be looking into the use of drones.

    More >>

  • Dr. Austin Shelton named exec director of Center for Island Sustainability

    Dr. Austin Shelton named exec director of Center for Island Sustainability

    The University of Guam has appointed Dr. Austin Shelton to Executive Director of the Center for Island Sustainability. Shelton is a graduate of Hawaii Pacific University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology.

    More >>

    The University of Guam has appointed Dr. Austin Shelton to Executive Director of the Center for Island Sustainability. Shelton is a graduate of Hawaii Pacific University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology.

    More >>

  • Firefighters ensure schools are ready for kids

    Firefighters ensure schools are ready for kids

    A handful of firefighters and volunteers from Platoon A took the time out to clean and cut grass at Harry S. Truman Elementary School in Santa Rita.

    More >>

    A handful of firefighters and volunteers from Platoon A took the time out to clean and cut grass at Harry S. Truman Elementary School in Santa Rita.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly