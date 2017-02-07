Underwood receives exclusive invitation to Japan Foreign Ministry Invitation Program

He is the first person from Guam to receive an invitation. UOG President Dr. Robert Underwood will be heading to Japan to participate in a Japan Foreign Ministry Invitation Program. The trip and program, sponsored by the Japan Government, is to provide insight and a better understanding of Japan's culture, society, economy and government policies. Alumni of the program include former U.S. Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs under President George W. Bush Stephen Hadley and former U.S. Senator and Minority Leader Tom Daschle.