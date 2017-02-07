Tumon flooding situation still a focus of GEDA - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Tumon flooding situation still a focus of GEDA

It's been an ongoing issue for years, and now the Guam Economic Development Authority is another step closer to addressing the flooding situation in Tumon. GEDA Real Property Division Manager Larry Toves says they are proceeding with Phase II of the Tumon Flood Mitigation project which involves maintenance at the existing ponding facility down at Fujita Pond and construction of additional inlets along San Vitores Road and trench drains across some major intersections.

"So we're in Phase II," Toves noted. "We have a contractor on board, we had our first kick-off meeting a couple of weeks ago, and we're now in the permitting process and we're hoping to get that done in early February so we can actually mobilize our contractor by mid-February, so if everything goes as schedule, avoiding any issues with the project itself, we hope to get that done in July 2017."

Meanwhile, Phase III would determine how to dispose of the storm water that builds during rainy seasons. The third phase would also involve possibly acquiring more land to expand the existing ponding basin which is the preferred alternative for the project.

