Former US senator: Guam weighs significantly in US strategy

Defense secretary Jim Mattis has wrapped up his first overseas trip: a highly-publicized visit to Japan and Korea that underscores their importance to United States global security interests. But in an apparent show of defiance, China on Tuesday sailed warships near Japan's northern Senkaku Islands, which the US has pledged to help defend. A prominent expert shared his thoughts about the long-simmering tensions in the region, and the role Guam plays.

Former US senator Jim Webb has seen similar scenarios involving China play out before. The one-time chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on East Asia spoke exclusively with KUAM News during a recent visit here. The former Navy secretary has written extensively about US security interests in Guam and Micronesia, and favors a hard-line stance with Beijing.

"What China has been doing here, all the way down to the straits of Malacca, should be of very serious concern to the countries out here," said Webb. "The long-term strategy for us should be to directly face China's expansionism, not to accept it, and to urge that these issues be resolved properly in the international environment."

Webb favors a multi-lateral approach to dealing with China, which means boosting ties with traditional allies. "We must strengthen our relations in Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore and change the formula in Burma," he stated.

And that was seen as the goal of the recent trip by Secretary Mattis to Tokyo and Seoul. The defense chief however, did not take up delegate Madeliene Bordallo's invitation to also visit Guam, but Webb says Guam and the Northern Marianas remain important parts of the US forward strategy that he has long been pushing.

In fact, Webb says he advocated for the US pivot to Asia even before the Obama Administration made it a core policy, saying, "And I would hope that the Trump Administration would also support the importance, the vital importance of this region in terms of global stability."