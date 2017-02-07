DOL to transmit minimum wage study to Governor and Senators by Friday

Although the actual report had been delayed many times, the Guam Department of Labor intends to keep on schedule and transmit the minimum wage study to the Governor and Senators by this Friday. Late last month, Market Research and Development completed the study on the impact of the last minimum wage study. DOL has spent the past two weeks reviewing the study for compliance. Speaker B.J. Cruz says he requested the executive summary of the study but has yet to receive a copy. Cruz adds while he doesn't mind DOL reviewing the study, he does not want DOL to rewrite or edit any parts of the report prior to its transmittal. The report is a major component of recent legislation introduced by the Governor to raise the minimum wage to $9.20. Cruz has expressed concern of the Governor's proposal but says once he receives the study, he will be introducing his own measure exclusive of the "Governor's subjective questions" as outlined in Bill 12.