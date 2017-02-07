GWA officials back from mainland - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GWA officials back from mainland

Officials from the Guam Waterworks Authority are back on Guam after meeting with rating agencies in San Francisco. Before lawmakers on Monday, CCU Chairman Joey Duenas says they told the rating agencies the current state of GWA's finances and operations along with the intent borrowing to finish off court ordered projects.

He said, "We're working on updating our master plan and we when we update our master plan, that will tell us the projects that we have finished and the court ordered projects that will definitely be finished, then what other projects will be very beneficial to our ratepayers. That will update our master plan. Then we will know how much we would want to borrow at that point in time, but all within the authorization that we've already received from the legislature and governor."

They noted about $450 million was authorized to be borrowed by the Guam Legislature back in 2013. They intend to borrow about $70 million from that amount to complete a 2011 court order and 2008 master plan.

Meanwhile, in response to last month's audit regarding water leakage of more than 50%, the CCU says they have already been engaged in a line replacement program. They do however note the estimated cost of that water loss totaled over $5 million a year.

