Cruz collecting more information for road repair bill

Speaker B.J. Cruz says he still plans to move forward with his $50 million bond borrowing proposal to help repair many of Guam's roads. Last week, Department of Public Works, the Office of Public Accountability, island mayors and the Governor's Fiscal Team attended a roundtable to address how to move forward with the proposal. Cruz says he is waiting on information from GEDA on specific language to add to the draft bill that would satisfy bond counsel. He adds after last week's roundtable, there will be no major revisions to the bill which he plans to officially introduce later this month.