GPD becoming more accessible than ever before

GPD becoming more accessible than ever before

Posted: Updated:

If you've seen more law enforcement in the streets, your eyes aren't fooling you. GPD is making themselves more visible and accessible to the public than ever before. Called COPS - or Community Oriented Policing, Chief of Police JI Cruz says it's not just about reporting to crimes, but preventing them.

On Tuesday, he addressed Rotarians on the Mandana COPS Programs, which include the Neighborhood Watch Program , the Coffee With a Cop Program, and the GPD Community Resource Unit. Mandana in Chamorro means "together."

Chief Cruz said, "Traditional policing, we simply react to crime. We wait for things to happen. With community policing, we're very proactive. We embed ourselves into the community."

For more information on the programs, visit the GPD Mandana Initiative page on Facebook.

