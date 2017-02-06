Evidence from Piolo shooting detailed - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Evidence from Piolo shooting detailed

Blood-stained evidence was unsealed and shown to the jury during Day 6 of the murder trial against former Guam Police Department officer Mark Torre, Jr. in the Superior Court of Guam Tuesday morning. Crime scene investigator Officer Raynold Alcantara detailed how he photographed the scene of the deadly shooting that claimed the life of officer Bert Piolo in July 2015.

Alcantara opened the evidence bags that contained Piolo's bloody shirt, tank top and hat. Chief prosecutor Phil Tydingco also called FBI forensics examiner Joshua Friedman to the witness stand. Friedman testified that he examined a variety of fibers collected from the Yigo crime scene.

"I found numerous dark blue cotton fibers," Friedman said, when asked about the fibers taken from the front end of Torre, Jr.'s pistol. Friedman said he examined the fibers under a microscope, which he concluded matched the fibers lifted from the shirt Piolo was wearing that day.

GPD's senior fingerprint examiner, officer Gil Mondia, also took the stand. He testified that his involvement with the case was to process both Torre and Piolo's pickup trucks that contained blood and vomit samples.

Mondia said he also responded to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where he collected gun residue from Piolo's palm during autopsy, as well as, the lodged bullet that was removed from Piolo's body.

Torre, Jr. faces murder charges for Piolo's death. Defense attorney Jay Arriola contends Piolo took his own life and that his client tried to stop him.

Trial continues with more government witnesses scheduled to testify.

