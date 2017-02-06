Family asks community to help young son with support, prayers

This story is for every parent who will do whatever it takes to help their child. The Andresens are coming forward asking the community for help.

Kyanu Andresen has been to the hospital more than most in an entire lifetime. His mother, Dawn, told KUAM News, "At the age of 2 he developed a brain tumor, which they called medulloblastoma." That was in 2010. For one year he would undergo surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.

In June 2011 the treatment was completed and Kyanu was able to return from the Philippines to Guam. "He's been a lively child he loves going to school," she added. "He's very nurtured, he loves the outdoors, he loves animals. He's very loving."

Kyanu is now 9 years old, a student at Liguan Elementary, but he's been absent for over a week now. Mom Dawn and Dad Chad were getting ready for work on January 29 when Kyanu's eldest sister found him. "So my daughter noticed that his eyes were rolling up and foam started coming out of his mouth no signs of shaking," his parents recalled of the terrifying discovery.

They rushed him to Guam Regional Medical City, where the Andresens say he's been experiencing seizures almost every hour despite medication he's been receiving. "The Guam Regional Medical City the staff has been on point so far, but it's still inconclusive on what's causing the seizures," said Dawn.

She and Chad are reaching out to the community praying that by sharing his story and the symptoms their son is experiencing someone - anyone in the community might be able to give them advice. "This is our first time coming across this we're putting our hopes and prayers in the doctors, the nurses, the neurologist especially, to really figure out what is the source that is triggering it," they said.

The Andresens have also set up a GoFundMe fundraising campaign to help cover medical costs. Just today they were just informed that Kyanu will have to be flown to the Philippines for further evaluation and treatment and they will have to pay for the airfare for Kyanu and the medical team that will be accompanying him. "Other than that, it's prayers that is needed at this time," said Dawn.

"For me, his mother, that's what I depend on: the prayers."

If you’d like to make a donation, a Medical Fundraiser for Kyanu is scheduled for this Saturday at Las Vegas in Anigua from 6:00-10:00pm. Tickets are $10. There will be free chasers and raffle prizes.