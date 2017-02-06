Lujan moving all lawsuits against church to federal court

We can expect to see some movement in the lawsuits against the Archdiocese of Agana this week. We can also expect a 16th victim to file suit against the church for more allegations of child molestation.

Come Tuesday, attorney David Lujan says he'll be motioning to dismiss all 15 cases of child sex abuse he's filed to date against the Archdiocese of Agana. "I am dismissing everything tomorrow in superior court," he promised. That's because by Tuesday, he would've completely filed the same 15 cases at the District Court of Guam.

As we've reported, each of the judges at the Superior Court of Guam has disqualified themselves from the hearing the case due to conflicts. In addition, the suit is not just against the local Church, but also against the Vatican. Each of the plaintiffs is seeking $5 million in damages for alleged child molestation that occurred decades ago by the hands of church clergy.

Among this week's filings, there will also be a 16th victim to file suit. That complaint, Lujan says, will be public later this week. "We'll be filing that Wednesday or Thursday," he said.

Among the clergy accused of sexually molesting altar boys is Archbishop Anthony Apuron, who faces a canonical trial in Rome. Lujan confirms with KUAM a priest from Boston College approached three of his clients for their depositions. Lujan says the request was made directly to his clients, not through him.

"They refuse to go through their lawyers. And of course our response is 'Hell no'. You're going to learn rules and that's the problem with the Catholic Church: they're so arrogant," Lujan said.

While there's speculation about secret records kept by the Archdiocese of Agana and whether some of those records were destroyed, Lujan says we can only wait and see. "That's one of the things we will be asking once we do discovery," he said.

Guam's coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes was appointed and given full authority of the Archdiocese of Agana amid allegations against Apuron. Byrnes previously interviewed with KUAM and expressed willingness to settle the lawsuits out of court. "If he wants to come to the table, we're willing to meet at the table. And, of course, it has to be on mutual grounds," he said.

Apuron was located in Fairfield, California. Although his attorney Jacque Terlaje executed a waiver of service of summons on behalf of her client, Lujan says Apuron will be served this week.