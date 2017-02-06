Guam Muslims comment on Trump's travel ban

A federal judge in Washington State slapped a temporary halt this weekend on President Donald Trump's travel ban against seven predominantly Islamic countries. Guam's small Muslim community welcomed the news, calling the controversial executive order unfair and discriminatory.

The federal court's actions came amid nationwide protests against the ban seen by many as an affront to Muslims. Imam Mouhanad Khuja and Mohamed Kamil Jiffry represent the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Mangilao, with Khuja saying, "It's a path to the right direction to stop what he's doing, because even though he's targeting seven countries it leaks over to other countries that are not on the list."

"You can't brand all Muslims and Islam as bad people, even in the USA there are about 8 million Muslims," said Jiffry. "Seven countries multiplied by millions of people, you're talking about a lot of people who are discriminated against just because one person did something wrong."

But the Trump administration argues that the ban is meant to be temporary so it can get a better handle on travelers from countries it says are known for terrorists, and pose a danger to the US homeland. But Khuja fears this move could be the first step toward more drastic measures, noting, "Seven countries become 10 and 20 and 30, and 90 days becomes a year, ten years, it becomes a permanent thing and we supposed forget about it, It becomes part of the law. Then what do we do?"

Jiffry says local officials have already reached out, saying legal help is available for any Guam Muslims who might be affected, saying, "Recently I got a call from the legislature, saying that anybody involved in the airport, if they're stopped, please let us know, there are free lawyers waiting for."