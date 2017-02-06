GCA, Guam companies oppose motion to dismiss lawsuit

The Guam Contractors Association has filed its opposition to the feds' motion to dismiss their first amended complaint in the ongoing case over H2B denials. The GCA, along with over 12 local companies, filed the case following a drastic drop in approvals. Less than a month ago, both sides were in federal court. Attorney Jeff Joseph represents the plaintiffs and asks the court to deny the motion filed by the feds. The GCA argues there's been a change in policy or interpretation that has caused the increase in H2B denials, and that it was implemented without proper rule-making procedures.