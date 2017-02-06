Fisherman pulled from Agat waters on Saturday passes away

A fisherman pulled out of the waters of Agat on Saturday passed away.

We brought you the story on KUAM Digital over the weekend that units from the Guam Fire Department responded to a report of a distressed fisherman just before 2 o'clock in the afternoon, and medics rushed him to Naval Hospital.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola identified the fisherman as 58-year-old Henry Santos. Autopsy results show the cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning. The manner of death was ruled accidental.