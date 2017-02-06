Accused assailant appears in court for man's death in Yona

The local police blotter can often contain several instances each weekend of parties or gatherings in which people get into minor scuffles that turn violent. But the island was shocked this past weekend after learning that one such disagreement at a home in central Guam led to a physical altercation, with one of the participants losing his life. And his accused assailant appeared in court today to answer to the charges.

With the assistance of a Chuukese interpreter, Kasdos Kikku was presented the charges against him. "The people of Guam are charging you with negligent homicide as a 3rd degree felony, aggravated assault as a 2nd degree felony, and family violence as a 3rd degree felony," announced Judge Alberto Tolentino. Kikku, also known as "Dasdos Kikku", appeared before Judge Tolentino on Monday.

The day prior he admitted to choking 51-year-old Robert Borja Cruz at their Yona home. Within an hour of the choking incident, Cruz was pronounced dead at Naval Hospital.

According to the island's chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola who conducted the autopsy on Monday, Cruz died from asphyxia due to choking and a heart attack. The manner of death, he determined, was a homicide.

Court documents detail that the men argued on Sunday morning because Kikku allegedly called Cruz a derogatory name to a third party. Cruz reportedly stated to Kikku, "You're calling me a faggot?" That's when the argument turned physical and the two men exchanged punches. Cruz ended up on the garage floor with Kikku on top. Kikku then allegedly held Cruz in a chokehold causing him to pass out. Kikku told police it was a mere 4 to 5 seconds long. Two minor witnesses however, stated otherwise, saying the strangulation lasted anywhere from 10 to 15 seconds with the victim calling out for the defendant to stop.

As we reported over the weekend, both men were tenants of the ground level of a two-story home owned by Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. In a statement to media and a later post on Facebook, the senator confirms he was on Air National Guard Duty at the time, but thanks the emergency responders who helped walk his wife and daughter through the CPR process via telephone until authorities arrived on scene. "To those who were on duty and saw my wife and daughter through this morning's tragic events, Jenny and I can't thank you enough. Hope we can all say a prayer for peace tonight. God bless you and may He keep all our families safe," the senator wrote.

Kikku remains behind bars on $25,000 cash bail. According to the Public Defender's Office, they are working to secure third-party custodians so Kikku may be released. In order for this case to proceed through the judicial system, he must be indicted by a superior court grand jury no later than 4pm on February 16.