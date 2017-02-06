Veteran says he sprayed Agent Orange on Guam

40 years after the toxic herbicide Agent Orange is alleged to have been sprayed in Guam - a Florida congressman has introduced a bill that would extend Agent Orange compensation to Guam veterans. The act comes amid the Department of Defense's continued denial that AO was ever used on the island.

The decades-long battle of veterans fighting to receive compensation for Agent Orange exposure has grabbed the attention of Florida congressman Dennis Ross. He introduced the Fighting for Orange-Stricken Territories in Eastern Regions Act last week. The legislation would provide presumptive Agent Orange exposure status to service members who served in Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and American Samoa during the Vietnam War. It would also enable eligible veterans to receive benefits if they suffer from diseases linked to Agent Orange exposure.

The legislation was named after Master Sergeant Leroy Foster, who served in Guam between 1968 and 1978.

Foster claims to have sprayed hundreds of thousands of gallons of AO around the island. He told KUAM News, "I would spray that around the base, the perimeter fences, the flight line of the building, the Marbo barracks." He later developed over 30 different diseases including a range of cancers and spinal disorders he believes stem from AO exposure in Guam. The health effects extended to his family - his daughter suffered from cancer and reproductive issues, while his only grandchild was born with a heart murmur and 24 fingers and toes.

"They ordered me to do it, but I bear responsibility. I sprayed it...wouldn't you feel some responsibility, if it was you and you were me? And you hung your own child and grandchild, would you feel responsible?" he said. "Somebody needs to take responsibly and nothing's going to change until people accept the responsibility and do what's right."

While the VA continues to deny benefits to veterans who claim they were exposed to AO outside of Vietnam and Thailand, Congressman Ross stated, "I will not let the DoD drag its feet on this or allow a 'deny until they die' attitude toward our courageous veterans. If there is a cover up, we are going to get to the bottom of it. I refuse to forget those who put our lives before their own." Foster is hopeful that justice will prevail both for veterans and the people of Guam.

"I'm pretty confident," he said. "He's a senior whip majority leader and he wields a lot of power in congress, and president trump promised our nation in the election that he would take care of the veterans of our country, so I'm holding president trump to that promise."