Tumon theft leads to largest prescription drug bust for Guam

Drugs, stolen guns and high-end watches - two men are under arrest after a theft at a luxury brand store Tumon unfolds into what is now being reported as the largest prescription drug bust ever to hit the island.

Caught on camera, very strong images released last month show a man trying on several watches at the Rolex store at The Plaza in Tumon before taking off with it. The stolen merchandise priced at nearly $30,000. Ed Gatmen said, 'We never thought it would happen there because you know there is a lot of cameras. There's a lot of people."

It happened on January 20th around 10 pm. Gatman works at the Outrigger and says the theft left many at The Plaza stunned. But, the security video helped investigators track down the thief.. According to court documents, 28-year old Vince Mikel Benito is charged with retail theft, possession of a schedule two control substance and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.

Documents state police found the driver of the getaway car identified as Brian San Nicolas Parkinson. He told authorities he was waiting for Benito outside in the car when Benito rushed out and started banging on the passenger side door. Benito told him that the drug deal had gone bad before the pair took off from the area.

It's unclear at this time if Parkinson could face charges, as well. Documents state Benito told police he traded the stolen watches in for four grams of the drug- ICE and other prescription pills.

It was all right timing for investigators as their first arrest led them to a home in Dededo - to a much larger find. Detectives raided the home finding more than 6,000 prescription pills, several stolen guns and a small amount of crystal meth.

31-year-old Lucas Briola Rebanal is charged with delivery of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of schedule two controlled substance with intent to deliver, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by receiving a stolen firearm among other drug possession charges.

"Good thing they caught them and hopefully that's the only ring out there right now," he said.

Reacting to the arrest, officials at the Tumon store state, "The Rolex store in The Plaza, Tumon, Guam thanks the Guam Police Department and the Guam community who assisted in the apprehension of the suspect/s. With everyone's help, we succeeded in bringing closure to this unfortunate incident."

Benito 's bail is set at $5,000, while Rebenal's being held on a $50,000 cash bail. Both are scheduled to answer to the charges in court on February 14.

Late Monday, GPD announced two additional arrests in the theft case and linked them to at least two more incidents.

The department's criminal investigation division conducted a follow up investigation into the thefts.

Police say Benito, Jay Ryan Gaza, and Kyle Pablo have all been arrested for their alleged part in stealing from Rolex, Benson Hardware and Mac tech Guam.

Gaza and Pablo are charged with retail theft, conspiracy, and criminal facilitation.