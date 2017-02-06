GWA hearings continue over water rates

A series of hearings over water rates continues this hour at the Guam Legislature. Two weeks ago, Committee on Utilities Chair Senator Telena Cruz Nelson hosted the first hearing, where GWA officials addressed water losses, quality of service and a recent Public Auditor report on GWA. Tonight the CCU chairman and top management are expected to address the Committee on GWA's recent meetings with Fitch Ratings and USEPA. The committee also hopes GWA can address how much in water leakage may have cost the authority and possibly impact rates.