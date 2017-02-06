GVB researching impact from medical marijuana

In light of the high interest in medicinal marijuana -- For both individuals living on Guam along with non-residents, the Guam Visitors Bureau is currently researching how this new law may affect tourism. Recently, Governor Eddie Calvo and stakeholders met with the Japanese Medical Marijuana Association over possibly allowing medical cannabis to non-residents. GVB President and CEO Nathan Denight says while the GVB board has not taken any formal position on the issue, they are looking into the possible impact. He adds preliminarily, it looks like there will be no negative impact from medical marijuana from Guam's major source markets.