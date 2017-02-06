Defense Secretary James Mattis stop on Guam pending confirmation

There's still no confirmation that Defense Secretary James Mattis will stop on Guam as part of his visit to the Asia Pacific Region; that's the word out of Congresswoman Bordallo's office today. Mattis was in Japan over the weekend where he met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. During his visit, the defense department reports that Mattis emphasized the priority the Trump administration places on the Asia-Pacific by visiting the region during his first overseas trip and specifically on the country's long term alliance with Japan. Last week, Bordallo wrote Mattis requesting that he stop in Guam during his overseas tour.