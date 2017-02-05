Rigalu House construction moves forward, to serve as foster children shelter

The First Lady of Guam's effort to construct the Rigalu House takes another step forward. The home would serve as a shelter for foster children on Guam. Governor Eddie Calvo announced during his weekly address that the U.S. Department of the Interior issued an authorization to proceed.

"...The next step is to get the approval of the Attorney General. With her approval, the Department of Public Works will issue an invitation for bid and then hopefully soon after a contractor will be identified and construction will be underway. So, as you can see, we still have some work to do but it's light at the end of the tunnel in what has been an unexpectedly long and emotional journey."

Fundraising efforts held by the Office of the First Lady will cover costs for the interior of the building.