Jury trial against former Guam police officer Mark Torre, Jr. continues in Superior Court tomorrow morning.

During week one... The prosecution brought up more than a dozen witnesses, including the first responders who were called to the Torre home in Yigo following the shooting. Much of the testimony surrounded the police body cam footage that showed officer Bert Piolo's final moments.

Torre is facing murder charges for the July 2015 shooting death of Piolo. Trial resumes at 9:30 AM tomorrow.