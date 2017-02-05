Pacific hip-hop artist Dakota Camacho releases new culture-infused album

"I am not a priest, definitely not here to preach //

Just tryin' to craft a medicine to set my people free. //

From the pain and the piniti, I converse with the aniti, //

Learn to trust myself and the signs from i guinifi. //

It is not often easy, often confronted and painful //

When someone tests my faith I just get more faithful and grateful for the saina //

'Cause I know they'll always have our back."

Dakot-ta Alcantara-Camacho is a man who literally is defined by his words. As a poet, lyricist, and cultural dancer, he's rested his head in the Pacific Northwest in the mainland as well as on Guam, and now makes his home in New Zealand. This amalgamation of his life experiences and exposure to native ideals, he says, has shaped his worldview and taught him strong lessons about his own heritage, and in very positive ways.

He means what he says, and he speaks what he believes to be truth by preserving a strong connection to his predecessors. "I'm inspired to write from my ancestors," he shared with KUAM News. "And I've always been inspired to write from a very young age and the stories that they've shared with me. And my work in the world has always been to create a sense of inafa'maolek, and peace and harmony with the natural world and with the environment."

He describes his lyrical style as pure underground hip-hop, and says it's hard to liken him to other artists...and that's the beauty of his art form - he is vested in the belief that every voice is unique and that everyone has something genuine and purely his own to say. "For me, the album itself is a prayer to bring is to inafa'maolek to be able to vibrate that essence, which I believe is our vital essence as human beings - but also to connect to our own sense of ancestry and the stories that each one of us will tell," he added.

And as part of his commitment to sharing his message, he's released a new album with his verse, Na La La'. You can access Dakota's tracks online. "The best place to get the album is on Bandcamp, and you can find it on my website, which is InfiniteDakota.com," he said. "You can also go to infinitedakota.bandcamp.com."