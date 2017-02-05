Pacific hip-hop artist Dakota Camacho releases new culture-infus - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Pacific hip-hop artist Dakota Camacho releases new culture-infused album

Posted: Updated:

"I am not a priest, definitely not here to preach //
Just tryin' to craft a medicine to set my people free. //

From the pain and the piniti, I converse with the aniti, //
Learn to trust myself and the signs from i guinifi. //

It is not often easy, often confronted and painful //
When someone tests my faith I just get more faithful and grateful for the saina //
'Cause I know they'll always have our back."

Dakot-ta Alcantara-Camacho is a man who literally is defined by his words. As a poet, lyricist, and cultural dancer, he's rested his head in the Pacific Northwest in the mainland as well as on Guam, and now makes his home in New Zealand. This amalgamation of his life experiences and exposure to native ideals, he says, has shaped his worldview and taught him strong lessons about his own heritage, and in very positive ways.

He means what he says, and he speaks what he believes to be truth by preserving a strong connection to his predecessors. "I'm inspired to write from my ancestors," he shared with KUAM News. "And I've always been inspired to write from a very young age and the stories that they've shared with me. And my work in the world has always been to create a sense of inafa'maolek, and peace and harmony with the natural world and with the environment."

He describes his lyrical style as pure underground hip-hop, and says it's hard to liken him to other artists...and that's the beauty of his art form - he is vested in the belief that every voice is unique and that everyone has something genuine and purely his own to say. "For me, the album itself is a prayer to bring is to inafa'maolek to be able to vibrate that essence, which I believe is our vital essence as human beings - but also to connect to our own sense of ancestry and the stories that each one of us will tell," he added.

And as part of his commitment to sharing his message, he's released a new album with his verse, Na La La'. You can access Dakota's tracks online. "The best place to get the album is on Bandcamp, and you can find it on my website, which is InfiniteDakota.com," he said. "You can also go to infinitedakota.bandcamp.com."

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing

    Investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing

    Investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing

    The Chairman of the Committee on Ethics says the investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing. Senator Fernando Esteves says depending on deliberations it will be up to the legislative body to either dismiss the complaint or vote on a resolution recommended by the committee. Esteves also confirms the money requested from the Legislative Operations funds fall in line with the committee's fact finding mission ranging from the hiring of legal counsel to specialists or...More >>
    The Chairman of the Committee on Ethics says the investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing. Senator Fernando Esteves says depending on deliberations it will be up to the legislative body to either dismiss the complaint or vote on a resolution recommended by the committee. Esteves also confirms the money requested from the Legislative Operations funds fall in line with the committee's fact finding mission ranging from the hiring of legal counsel to specialists or...More >>

  • Rising sea surface temperatures are forcing another coral bleaching event

    Rising sea surface temperatures are forcing another coral bleaching event

    Rising sea surface temperatures are forcing another coral bleaching event

    Over the last 5 years, sea surface temperatures have only gotten warmer and this is forcing another coral bleaching event off Guam's waters. "This has happened in 2013 and 2014, we started to go into this in 2016, but things cooled off with the monsoon and what we've been told this year is that there aren't any monsoon systems moving in, and we will likely see bleaching over the next month or so and it could be pretty extensive." Staghorn Acropora coral in Tumon Bay starte...More >>
    Over the last 5 years, sea surface temperatures have only gotten warmer and this is forcing another coral bleaching event off Guam's waters. "This has happened in 2013 and 2014, we started to go into this in 2016, but things cooled off with the monsoon and what we've been told this year is that there aren't any monsoon systems moving in, and we will likely see bleaching over the next month or so and it could be pretty extensive." Staghorn Acropora coral in Tumon Bay starte...More >>

  • Head Start Program expanding

    Head Start Program expanding

    The Guam Head Start Program will be expanding this coming school year. Instructional time will increase from 160 days to 168 days per calendar year, while 7 centers will transition to a full-day program that follows the Guam Department of Education elementary school schedule.

    More >>

    The Guam Head Start Program will be expanding this coming school year. Instructional time will increase from 160 days to 168 days per calendar year, while 7 centers will transition to a full-day program that follows the Guam Department of Education elementary school schedule.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly