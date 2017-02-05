Man, 41, arrested for choking death in Yona - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man, 41, arrested for choking death in Yona

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a choking death that occurred in Yona on Sunday morning. Kasdos Kikku was arrested for aggravated assault, assault, and family violence pending an autopsy of the victim who has been identified by police as 51-year-old Robert Borja Cruz. Police spokesperson Officer Paul Tapao says the two men stay in the same home. Early Sunday morning, they got into an argument that turned physical. Police were called to the home along Chalan Kanton Tasi in Yona around 6:30 a.m. Cruz was transported to Naval Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:30 a.m. Kikku was booked and confined. The two story home belongs to Sen. Frank Aguon, Jr. Cruz is a tenant living on the bottom floor.

    •   
