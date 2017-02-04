Chokehold incident at Yona home owned by Senator Aguon - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Chokehold incident at Yona home owned by Senator Aguon

The Guam Police Department is investigating the choking death of a 51-year-old Yona man. According to acting police spokesperson Officer Paul Tapao, the incident was first reported as an injured person, but was reclassified following the death of the victim at Naval Hospital. Police were called to the home along Chalan Kanton Tasi around 6:30 Sunday morning. 

The man was unconscious and unresponsive and CPR was conducted en route to Naval Hospital. Initial reports show the man was arguing with a male family member who then placed him in a  "chokehold". 

KUAM has confirmed with Senator Frank Aguon Jr. that the victim is a tenant of one of his rentals. Although the senator was on Air National Guard Duty at the time, he expressed gratitude to the E-911 emergency operators who were able to walk his wife and daughter through the CPR process via telephone until authorities arrived on the scene. 

He added, "It is unfortunate that violence was the choice made this morning between two individuals.  Violence is one of our society's most unfortunate realities and I ask that all in our community continue to look out for one another and do all we can to prevent and deter violence from harming any more of our families.  At this time, I ask for your prayers for all of our families." 

Authorities have yet to identify the victim. No arrests have been made at this time.

