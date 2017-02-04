Distressed fisherman rushed to hospital - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Distressed fisherman rushed to hospital

Posted: Updated:

A man was rushed with CPR being performed enroute to Naval Hospital in Agana Heights this afternoon. Guam Fire Department Spokesperson Kevin Reilly confirms E911 received a report just before 2:00pm for a distressed fisherman at the beach off International Road in Agat. Rescue units arrived and pulled him on board the rescue boat and begun CPR. His condition is not known at this time.  Meanwhile E911 also received a report of a distressed kite boarder near the Fish Eye Marine Park in Piti. Reilly says before units arrived the kite boarder made it back to shore safely and no emergency health care was needed.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Reported IRS scam via text messaging

    Reported IRS scam via text messaging

    Reported IRS scam via text messaging

    The Attorney General's Office warns of a reported IRS scam that consumers may receive via text message. Don't fall victim. According to the consumer, the Consumer Protection Division has received a report of a suspicious pre-recorded text message that a consumer received on her cell phone purportedly from the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) Tax Crime Investigation Unit. The message indicates that an arrest warrant was issued and the consumer was given two numbers with an area code of...More >>
    The Attorney General's Office warns of a reported IRS scam that consumers may receive via text message. Don't fall victim. According to the consumer, the Consumer Protection Division has received a report of a suspicious pre-recorded text message that a consumer received on her cell phone purportedly from the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) Tax Crime Investigation Unit. The message indicates that an arrest warrant was issued and the consumer was given two numbers with an area code of...More >>

  • Church urges prayer, calm after missile threat

    Church urges prayer, calm after missile threat

    The Archdiocese of Agana is reminding residents to pray in light of North Korea's threats.

    More >>

    The Archdiocese of Agana is reminding residents to pray in light of North Korea's threats.

    More >>

  • Man charged with attempted murder of DepCor detainee wants his case severed

    Man charged with attempted murder of DepCor detainee wants his case severed

    Man charged with attempted murder of DepCor detainee wants his case severed

    Defense for one of the men charged with the attempted murder of a DepCor detainee wants his case severed from his co-defendant. Jeremiah Isezaki's attorney Randy Cunliffe filed the motion earlier this month arguing his client would be prejudiced by a joint trial with co-defendant Albert Santos II. Both men were housed in Post 6, the maximum security unit. The victim, Justin Meno, was also detained in the same unit and found brutally beaten. Meno, though still recovering and unable to ...More >>
    Defense for one of the men charged with the attempted murder of a DepCor detainee wants his case severed from his co-defendant. Jeremiah Isezaki's attorney Randy Cunliffe filed the motion earlier this month arguing his client would be prejudiced by a joint trial with co-defendant Albert Santos II. Both men were housed in Post 6, the maximum security unit. The victim, Justin Meno, was also detained in the same unit and found brutally beaten. Meno, though still recovering and unable to ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly