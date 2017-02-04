Distressed fisherman rushed to hospital

A man was rushed with CPR being performed enroute to Naval Hospital in Agana Heights this afternoon. Guam Fire Department Spokesperson Kevin Reilly confirms E911 received a report just before 2:00pm for a distressed fisherman at the beach off International Road in Agat. Rescue units arrived and pulled him on board the rescue boat and begun CPR. His condition is not known at this time. Meanwhile E911 also received a report of a distressed kite boarder near the Fish Eye Marine Park in Piti. Reilly says before units arrived the kite boarder made it back to shore safely and no emergency health care was needed.