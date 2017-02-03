Bruce Kelly Cruz has been apprehended, arrested on several charges

Following up on a story we brought to you on KUAM Digital last night... Bruce Kelly Cruz, 37, has been apprehended.

Just before 6pm on Thursday, he violated a court order when he showed up to a woman's home in Yigo, wielding a knife as he was trying to talk to her. The victim managed to get her children into a car and flee. Police Spokesperson Captain Kim Santos says Cruz, who is homeless, was also picked up for a December 2016 assault. The 37-year- old man was arrested on several charges including advanced stalking, family violence, child abuse and terrorizing. He was booked and confined.