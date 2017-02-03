Mainland bill helps those exposed to Agent Orange

Florida congressman Dennis Ross has introduced a bill that would provide presumptive Agent Orange exposure status to Vietnam War veterans who served in areas, including Guam, and show symptoms of medical conditions associated with the chemical. Currently, veterans who served in Guam are not presupposed to have AO exposure and must file claim applications with Veterans Affairs - most of which have been denied - since the Department of Defense stands by its claim that there is no evidence to prove AO was ever tested, stored, or used in Guam.