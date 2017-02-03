AG to meet with GEB Tuesday, likely to discuss Fernandez case

The Guam Education Board met in executive session Thursday evening. While board Chairman Peter Alexis Ada could not confirm whether the meeting was relative to the federal lawsuit filed by ousted superintendent Jon Fernandez against the board and six of its members last year, he did confirm that Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson has set a meeting with him this Tuesday. Barrett-Anderson also met with the board two weeks ago to discuss legal strategies relative to the $7 million lawsuit. Ada said while he is unsure what will be discussed at the meeting, he assumes Barrett-Anderson has communicated with Fernandez' attorney relative to the suit.