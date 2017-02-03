Motion filed to dismiss $7M suit against Guam Education Board - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Motion filed to dismiss $7M suit against Guam Education Board

Posted: Updated:

Deputy Attorney General Kenneth Orcutt filed a memorandum in federal court today that supports the motion to dismiss the $7 million lawsuit against the Guam Education Board and six members in their official capacity. The lawsuit - which claims a lack of due process and 14th Amendment right violations - was brought forth by Jon Fernandez last year after his contract was terminated in October.

However the memorandum supports dismissing the lawsuit by arguing that the board, which is an extension of the Government of Guam, is not a person, and therefore cannot be sued.

Meanwhile a scheduling conference is set for March 14.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Four DPW staffers test positive for drugs

    Four DPW staffers test positive for drugs

    Four employees at the Department of Public Works have tested positive for using illicit drugs.  A total of 200 employees were tested at the request of DPW director Glenn Leon Guerrero.  “We want to send a message that this is a zero-tolerance agency, illegal drugs have no place here,” Leon Guerrero said. “We’re taking proactive measures to ensure we are drug free. Consider the work we do. We drive students to and from school. We operate and maintain...More >>
    Four employees at the Department of Public Works have tested positive for using illicit drugs.  A total of 200 employees were tested at the request of DPW director Glenn Leon Guerrero.  “We want to send a message that this is a zero-tolerance agency, illegal drugs have no place here,” Leon Guerrero said. “We’re taking proactive measures to ensure we are drug free. Consider the work we do. We drive students to and from school. We operate and maintain...More >>

  • Supreme Court rules in favor of GDOE on unpaid teacher wages

    Supreme Court rules in favor of GDOE on unpaid teacher wages

    Supreme Court rules in favor of GDOE on unpaid teacher wages

    The Supreme Court of Guam today ruled in favor of the Guam Department of Education, in a case involving alleged unpaid teacher wages. The appeal stems from a decision from the Civil Service Commission who previously ruled in favor of Carol Somerfleck and other local teachers who alleged they weren't paid for a period in August 2003. GDOE took the CSC decision to court where it sat idle for 16 months and was ultimately dismissed for failure to prosecute. Today's decision vacates the or...More >>
    The Supreme Court of Guam today ruled in favor of the Guam Department of Education, in a case involving alleged unpaid teacher wages. The appeal stems from a decision from the Civil Service Commission who previously ruled in favor of Carol Somerfleck and other local teachers who alleged they weren't paid for a period in August 2003. GDOE took the CSC decision to court where it sat idle for 16 months and was ultimately dismissed for failure to prosecute. Today's decision vacates the or...More >>

  • Fernandez to meet with federal officials in Washington, D.C. on DOE's high-risk designation

    Fernandez to meet with federal officials in Washington, D.C. on DOE's high-risk designation

    Fernandez to meet with federal officials in Washington, D.C. on DOE's high-risk designation

    The head of GDOE is currently in the Nation's capital. Superintendent John Fernandez is meeting with federal officials to discuss the education department's high-risk designation. Discussions will focus on how GDOE can eventually move off of high-risk and remove the special conditions associated with the status. These conditions include having to pay $3 million annually for a third party fiduciary agent. Fernandez is also expected to meet with the US DOE program office regarding conso...More >>
    The head of GDOE is currently in the Nation's capital. Superintendent John Fernandez is meeting with federal officials to discuss the education department's high-risk designation. Discussions will focus on how GDOE can eventually move off of high-risk and remove the special conditions associated with the status. These conditions include having to pay $3 million annually for a third party fiduciary agent. Fernandez is also expected to meet with the US DOE program office regarding conso...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly