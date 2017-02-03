Motion filed to dismiss $7M suit against Guam Education Board

Deputy Attorney General Kenneth Orcutt filed a memorandum in federal court today that supports the motion to dismiss the $7 million lawsuit against the Guam Education Board and six members in their official capacity. The lawsuit - which claims a lack of due process and 14th Amendment right violations - was brought forth by Jon Fernandez last year after his contract was terminated in October.

However the memorandum supports dismissing the lawsuit by arguing that the board, which is an extension of the Government of Guam, is not a person, and therefore cannot be sued.

Meanwhile a scheduling conference is set for March 14.