Bill establishes guidelines for animal-assisted policy

They're more than just man's best friend and now legislation has been introduced to set the stage for animal assisted intervention on Guam.

There's no shortage of lovable animals on Guam and according to Guam Animals in Need President Cyrus Luhr, at any given time they have over 100 animals at the Yigo shelter looking for a home. "We adopt out about 800 animals a year, we're trending that way, and this year though we've seen a significant increase in adoption so we're aiming for a thousand this year," he said.

But these animals, or dogs for example, can be more than just man's best friend. In fact, they're being used to help with health and behavioral challenges through animal assisted interventions. "There are a lot of benefits," Luhr added. "People usually think of seeing-eye dogs but animals can be used in many other ways as well; we've seen them used for many things to help people suffering from PTSD, to serve as medical alert dogs for people suffering from epilepsy, even being used in the courtroom with children who are having trouble providing testimony, they can be used to comfort the child in the courtroom.

"So we at GAIN fully support all efforts to promote human animal interventions, we see it as something very beneficial to the community and something that is a very common sense to support."

Cyrus and several other stakeholders joined Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. last year for a roundtable on how to move forward with animal assisted intervention on Guam. Rodriguez says there's critical need for it and finally introduced Bill 17 establishing the guidelines. "There's so much possibilities of using animals to be able to help people in our community. For me, as our standpoint as the Committee on Health, we initially looked at it as a medical tool, but there's so much use for animal assisted intervention," he explained.

The bill requires the Department of Agriculture to take the lead on promulgation of rules and regulations for animal assisted interventions in the community such as incorporating them at GMH, in schools, the Department of Corrections, and the Attorney General's Office. It also sets the certification requirements for trainers and those in need of service animals.

Senator Rodriguez added, "In the States, when you go, you see service animals used in the malls and restaurants and here it's kind of frowned upon, so those are issues we'll address as we move this bill forward."

In the meantime, you don't necessarily have to wait for the bill to experience that human animal bond. GAIN is open daily from 9am to 5pm in Yigo. Luhr added, "And we have plenty of animals looking for good homes."