Day 5 of Torre trial calls more first responders to the stand

Friday saw another day in the murder trial against former Guam Police Department officer Mark Torre, Jr. More first responders testified on the witness stand, but could Officer Bert Piolo's chance of survival been greater had Torre used a different method to stop the bleeding? That's one point the prosecution is making.  

At least a handful of first responders recalled what they saw when they showed up to the Torre home in Yigo in July 2015.  Lieutenant Gilbert Almario with the Guam Fire Department said, "He was come and he had blood on his shirt." Almrio, the responding medic, testified that he was checking if Torre had any injuries.   

Attorney Jay Arriola questioned, "When you asked him where did all that blood come from, do you recall that now?", to which Almario responded, "Yes." Arriola then asked what his words were, with Almario replying, "He said he was trying to help a friend."

Almario was also heard in the police body cam footage first made public on Wednesday. The video starts by showing Torre holding Officer Piolo, and Piolo saying, "I can't breathe.

But, it's that technique Torre used the prosecution contends did nothing to help save Piolo's life. Chief prosecutor Phil Tydingco said, "Is bear-hugging a proper technique to applying pressure to, let's say, a puncture wound?" Almario answered, "No sir. I wouldn't do that."

Torre's mother, Deanna, was also called as a government witness. She said she awoke to her husband, GPD Lieutenant Mark Torre's, cell phone ringing before he rushed outside of the home. It was minutes later she said she became concerned and went outside, as well.

Deanna Torre said, "I saw my son holding somebody right by the truck." Tydingco asked, "Ok, so you saw Officer Piolo being held up by your son?"

"Yes," she replied.

She was checking on her son, still unaware that a shooting had just occurred. "I just saw Marky holding him, so I thought maybe he couldn't stand up. I thought he was just helping him."

GPD officer Mark Tenorio would later take the stand, testifying, "We got a call that one of ours was just involved in a shooting."

Other GPD officers detailed their experience when they showed up to the bloody crime scene, like Officer Carl Cruz, who interviewed Torre, Jr.'s wife, Julia. "She could see Officer Piolo and she mentioned she heard, 'Help me.'" When Tydingco asked from who, Officer Cruz said, "From Bert."

And an emotional afternoon on the stand when Criminal Investigative Division Officer Ronell Rivera was asked how he knew both officers involved. Rivera also recalled the horrific scene, pointing out the details in daytime photos showing the bloody trail around Piolo's truck that led towards the Torre home.

There were a lot of moving parts in this murder case. The trial is expected to continue on Tuesday.

