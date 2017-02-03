Bidders tour Sanchez High

Interested bidders toured Simon Sanchez High School on Thursday as they prepare to submit offers for the rebuilding or reconstruction of the school to the Department of Public Works. Some of the companies that participated in the tour include CoreTech International, Pernix Guam, and Guam Educational Facilities Foundation.

GEFF director Phil Flores said, "Yesterday we had two representatives from GEFF that were part of the tour at Simon Sanchez - contractors who know the construction - the principals of GEFF are arriving this weekend, and we'll be working on it all next week."

However while companies are preparing to submit bids, Public Education Committee chair Senator Joe San Agustin said he's currently working on a bill that would limit the RFP to $100 million, and cap the money spent on Simon Sanchez High School at $75 million.

He's hoping to introduce the bill as soon as next week.