Organizations stand unified against cancer

Cancer is the number two cause of death in Guam, and according to survivor Frankie Perez, we are only one degree away from the disease. In celebration of World Cancer Day, and National Cancer Prevention Month, representatives from organizations including the Edward M. Calvo Cancer Foundation, Guam Cancer Care, and the Department of Public Health gathered to stand in solidarity with those touched by the disease around the world.

"The theme of World Cancer Day is 'We Can, I Can', which is meant to emphasize the power all of us have in this fight, and I have seen this power at work through volunteering with the American cancer society. ACS has been saving lives by conducting groundbreaking research and funding pioneering scientists including scientists who developed the chemotherapy drugs that I took during my treatment," said Perez.

Public health director James Gillan said with the advancement of technology, it's ever more important that people get screened early and often.

During this month, residents are encouraged to make lifestyle changes that can help prevent cancer - including minimizing sun exposure, limiting alcohol, avoiding tobacco, eating well, and exercising - in order to reduce the burden of cancer in our community.