CLTC allowing lessees to use land for marijuana cultivation

The Chamorro Land Trust Commission is giving authorization for lessees to use CLTC land to grow medicinal marijuana. On Thursday, the CLTC board of directors discussed what is required to apply for a cannabis cultivation license. Department of Land Management Director Michael Borja says if the property to be used is CLTC-leased land, then the applicant has to get approval of the lessee of the land. As long as the lessee allows the cultivation, the applicant doesn't necessarily have to come before the board. They do however still have to apply with the Department of Public Health. In the last month, hundreds have picked up applications at the Department of Public Health for medical marijuana licenses.