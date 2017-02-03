Hearing set for Marijuana, Salaries bills

More than one dozen bills have been introduced so far this term, and now the first set of public hearings have been scheduled for the next two weeks. The Committee on Appropriations will host three hearings starting on Friday, February 10th at 2pm for Bill 3, related to the Government of Guam's Health Insurance Contract. Then on February 13th, Senator Frank Aguon Jr's Bill 4 will be heard to repeal raises for the Governor, Lt. Governor and Senators. And on February 15th, Bill 8 - better known as the Cannabis Control Act - will be heard, which moves forward with the Governor's proposal to legalize recreational marijuana. Both hearings will start at 5:30pm.