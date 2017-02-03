New KUAM segment features Chamoru cooking

The Stations and Networks of KUAM are proud to launch Guinaiyan Mama’Tinas (“I Love to Cook”), a monthly Chamoru language cooking segment for kids of all ages hosted by Cali Inina Fejeran. Every Saturday, Cali Inina will present easy to make local recipes or step by step guides to make local culinary staples like Hineksa Apa'ka (white rice).

The features are entirely in Chamoru, so viewers will receive a language as well as cooking lesson in the process! Host Cali Inina Fejeran is the daughter of local restaurateurs and Chamoru cultural advocates Lenny and Pika Fejeran. She is also a proud student of the Hurao Academy.

Guinayan Mama’ Tinas will be seen during The Today Show on KUAM-TV8 at 8:30am and 9:30am and at 8:30am during The Early Show on KUAM-TV11.

The feature will also be streamed on all platforms across KUAM Digital - KUAM.com, the KUAM News mobile app for iOS and Android, the KUAM News app for Apple TV, and our Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter channels.