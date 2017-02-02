Employers of Guardsmen and Reservists thanked - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Employers of Guardsmen and Reservists thanked

The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve took another step this week to make sure the civilian jobs of our servicemembers are well protected while they are away fighting for our freedom.

It's the simple things that make a difference. And this past week the ESGR invited a couple dozen employers locally for an educational luncheon at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort in Tumon. The Department of Defense is required to bring Guard and Reserve members civilian managers and supervisors to the table for the important discussion.

"This is an opportunity for them for us to give them some education, so to speak, on that law, so that they recognize what some of their duties and responsibilities are in dealing with service member employees," stated ESGR chair David Sablan. He added with service members going on military duty or deployments at a moment's notice can be rather challenging for their employers to maintain operations.

"Another issue with the employers is the long deployments. There are in limbo so to speak and they are not sure what to expect. We advise them they can hire somebody but it has to be temporary because the law requires that job must be preserved for that service member," he said. In fact, he says things have only gotten better in recent years, adding, "About 7-8 years ago we used to handle 50 to 60 cases a year. We act as mediators to them and we have two weeks to resolve any issues between them./"

Cases that at times would progress further to the US Department of Labor. He says they often deal with military men and women having pay issues or no longer having their civilian jobs when they return from duty. However, Sablan says thanks to the program and the constant open line of communication, they now have a better understanding of just how to maintain compliance with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.

