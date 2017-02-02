Employers of Guardsmen and Reservists thanked

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD), in conjunction with the Mariana Regional Fusion Center (MRFC), our federal and military partners, continue to monitor the recent events surrounding North Korea and their threatening actions.More >>
While Guam takes center stage in the war of words between the United States and North Korea, local leaders are preparing a statement. Island residents are waking up to world news that North Korea is looking at the possibility of launching a missile aimed at Guam.More >>
The Governor has submitted a bill to the legislature to float a $125 million bond to rebuild the hospital's Z-wing into a new outpatient services center.More >>
A bill allowing marriage applicants more options to change their names has been introduced. Senator Mary Torres introduced Bill 158-34.More >>
Trench Challenge this Sunday at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.More >>
Willie Byerly ends his 13-year run as Guahan Napu President Thursday when GNI - Guam's Olympic surf federation - holds elections for officers. Also stepping down after 13 years is Vice President Greg Ikehara.More >>
