Yona school conducts education campaign about sex abuse

To date, 15 plaintiffs have filed suit against the Archdiocese of Agana, each alleging they were victim to child molestation decades ago by the hands of church clergy. Some plaintiffs detailed they told a trusted adult - but no action was ever taken. Other plaintiffs stated they were too embarrassed to bring shame to their family and kept their secret to themselves.

In light of the allegations and to ensure all children are safe from sex abuse, the church formed a task force for the protection of minors who conducted trainings for all the island's Catholic schools. One school is already months into implementation.

It was uncomfortable at first, but students Pre-K through 8th grade at St. Francis Catholic School are well acquainted with curriculum that's intended to keep them safe. "The first safety rule is no one should touch my private part unless it's to keep me healthy," said Maddie Martinez. She and Briana Dela Cruz are kindergarten teachers at the Yona school. They explain the curriculum was localized and the characters were renamed to Juan and Maria, to serve as visuals for boundaries and the difference between a good touch and bad touch.

"Our first thing in this school is to keep all children safe and assure them they are safe, it's important to always reinforce the curriculum. Once you're done its important to reinforce. Like, we'll ask our students, what are the steps? And they remember the steps," she said.

It's a lesson not only in self-awareness, but Principal Bill Paulino says it's also lesson on the Holy Spirit. Martinez continued, "Our body is a temple of the holy spirit so we always try to keep it pure, and if anybody harms you in any way that you can always tell a trusted adult. Paulino added, "That was really the key point about the temple of the Holy Spirit, so children have not just become cognizant of the names of these private areas, that should not be touched not unless to keep me healthy. By using that term 'Holy Spirit', children are more familiar that there is a god and they have that relationship so they know.

"I need to make sure that nobody touches this."

Everyone on campus - from the janitor to the cook to the teachers in the classrooms - were trained on what to do if they become a first responder. "That was our primary goal, to make sure that we do not just keep it to ourselves. It needs to be reported," said Paulino.

As for advice for moms and dads at home, Martinez suggests, "Talk to them about your body parts. Don't rename the body parts. Try to be as open as possible and also listen to your kid. Like if your kid says this and this, take it to heart don't brush it under."

Last year, in light of the allegations that surfaced against clergymen, the Guam Legislature introduced and passed Bill 326 into law. The legislation lifts the civil statute of limitations for child sex abuse cases. The church, in response however, circulated a petition for Governor Eddie Calvo to veto the bill which may result in the closure of Catholic schools, churches, and other church services. According to Paulino, what's next is in God's hands.

"Of course, we're all concerned with it. Who should not be concerned with something like that? But you know what? I believe in God and with divine assistance, I am sure God will know what to do," he said.

If you know of any sexual abuse within the church, the Archdiocese of Agana urges you to call Sexual Abuse Response Coordinator Deacon Len Stohr at 727-7373. You are also urged to report any suspected abuse to the Guam Police Department.