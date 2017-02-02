Man who allegedly hit other with beer mug has arraignment - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man who allegedly hit other with beer mug has arraignment

65-year-old Antonio Reyes Arriola will answer to charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault this week. Arriola was initially arrested in November after alleging hitting Paul Nakamura in the head with a glass beer mug at the Slurp and Burp bar in Harmon.

The victim later passed away after a month in a coma. The cause of death was a result of a skull fracture and brain contusion.

Arriola's arraignment is set for 1pm at the Northern Court of Guam.

