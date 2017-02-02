Ada Bill to expand UOG aquaculture center

It's considered the largest and oldest aquaculture center in the Western Pacific, and now legislation has been introduced to expand it even more.

Senator Tom Ada has introduced Bill 18 to transfer a portion of land to the University of Guam from the Chamorro Land Trust's inventory. This transfer would allow the Guam Aquaculture and Development Training Center to expand beyond its already three acres of land established 40 years ago. The center is a hatchery where artificial breeding, hatching and rearing of sea life through the early life stages of fish and shellfish occur. It also serves as a learning and research center, and is the leading agency for aquaculture development for Guam and the Western Pacific.