US Marines stage raid at Adelup as part of training exercise

It was an exciting time downtown as Adelup hosted the scene of a staged military raid Thursday night as part of a Realistic Urban Training Exercise (RUTEX).

It was a scene out of a movie as 80 United States Marines raided the center of government in the island's capital. At least three helicopters circled the Governor's Complex at Adelup as members of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit infiltrated the building and attempt to find the bad guys that were hiding inside as part of the simulation.

The Marines were operating under a simulated situation - an Islamic terrorist cell had infiltrated the island, and local authorities requested for help to remove the threat. Helicopters circled as Marines fast roped down the building and cleared rooms inside. Gunshots could be heard. Although no live fire was used, training ammunition known as sesams were used instead. While non-lethal, the impact simulates the feeling of getting shot.

"I wouldn't say it's dangerous, but it's always high-risk, when you're using helicopters and vehicles and then you're moving around quickly, there's always an element of risk involved, but we train for that so we can mitigate risk down to a manageable level," explained commanding officer Colonel Tye Wallace. "It's extremely important because it allows our Marines to operate in an unfamiliar urban environment under high-stress situations, and they get to practice their close quarters combat, which is about urban war fighting. And this allows them to get as close to combat, as close to realism as they can."

Colonel Wallace said the 31st MEU is the only forward-deployed MEU in the Marine Corps, and can respond quickly to crises, hostilities, or humanitarian situations in the Asia-Pacific. "To be able to operate effectively in an urban environment is critical because almost all the coast lines that we work around are built up - that's where most of the population is - so quite frankly if we get called to do a real mission, more than likely it will be in an urban setting," he said.

During RUTEX training, military officials worked closely with local agencies including the Guam Police Department and the Guam Office of Homeland Security.

The two-hour operation ended just before 10pm Thursday. Meanwhile, the two-week RUTEX training ends this weekend.

