Bordallo seeks H-2B relief from Homeland Security

She's written to the feds before, and now Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo is reaching out to newly confirmed Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly for assistance with Guam's H-2B crisis. Bordallo writes to Secretary Kelly to exercise his regulatory authority to provide for a commonsense solution to Guam's workforce challenges. Over the past year, Guam has experienced a nearly 100 percent denial of H2-B visas. Bordallo says the rash of denials threatens U.S. military posture in the region and Guam's economic well-being.