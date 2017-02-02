Naval Base Guam testing advance warning system - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Naval Base Guam testing advance warning system

A quick heads up for those of you who live in or around Naval Base Guam that on Monday afternoon the military will be conducting their routine testing of their Giant Voice system. It's their vital communication and advance warning system.

Residents in surrounding areas should only hear short verbal tests of the system, including warning tones.

The test is scheduled for Monday at three o'clock in the afternoon.

