Grand Prix Series Tennis Tournament in Hagatna

The Grand Prix Series Tennis Tournament in conjunction with the Tennis Academy of Guam presented by Calvo's SelectCare will be held at the Rick Ninete Tennis Center in Hagatna. The tournament starts on the weekend of February 10th and will continue through the weekend March 12th.

The Grand Prix Series of Tennis will include entries for juniors, Skilled Singles, Mixed Doubles, Aged Doubles, Aged Mixed Doubles, and Aged singles.

Entry forms are available at www.tennisacademyguam.com Health Plan Administrator Frank Campillo is encouraging the Island tennis community to join and participate in the Grand Prix Series.