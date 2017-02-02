CAHA reassures community funding for the arts safe...for now

Despite talks by the new Donald Trump administration relative to cutting funding to the arts, newly appointed executive director of the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Johnny Sablan said he was assured by National State Arts Association director Pam Breaux that funding for the island will continue as expected this fiscal year.

"We're okay this year - it's fiscal year," he reassured the community. "That's our major concern - whether we'll get funded or not. She also mentioned that a lot of these discussion about not funding the arts will probably take place sometime late in March or April at the national broadcasting conferences and forums."

Sablan said as a precautionary measure the agency will be conducting strategic planning and will also discuss the possibility of fundraising in the future.